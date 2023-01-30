Sale of MacArthur Center expected to create new opportunities for Downtown Norfolk, years from now

While city leaders are waiting for developers to bite, they shared hope and excitement for the future of the space.

NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center, a longtime fixture in the heart of Downtown Norfolk, could soon fall under new ownership. 13News Now reported Friday that the roughly 23-acre property is officially for sale.

"It's been a staple of downtown since 1999. It has spurred so much activity and development," said Rachel McCall, vice president of Downtown Norfolk Council.

During the grand opening event 24 years ago, scores of shoppers packed the building. For years, it was a bustling mall. However, signals for change are apparent now more than ever.

"Shopping centers are not what they used to be," McCall said, explaining the shifting retail landscape and "over retail" in the U.S.

In the last several years, the embattled mall has also faced challenges including acts of violence -- such as a shooting that left one dead in April 2022 -- and the departure of many staple stores.

"It used to be brighter. It used to have a lot of tourists and attractions in there," said Christine Garrison, a Portsmouth resident.

However, locals like Garrison said they are still hopeful MacArthur Center can rebound from its struggles.

"Something to revive this, yes, if we could keep it, upgrade some more stores and stuff. That would be nice," said Garrison. "Unless you do something with it that's for the community, it's not going to get anywhere."

McCall told 13News Now prioritizing the community's needs is part of the long-term vision.

"There's so much opportunity for residential, for mixed-use, small retail [spaces]. There's a whole lot that can be done," said McCall. "MacArthur Center has been hugely important to us and to Downtown. In a way, we're really excited about the sale because it opens up the development, redevelopment of the center."

She stressed the process will take time.

"Just like with Military Circle [Mall], there will be years of tenants still selling, still occupying the space," McCall said.

Norfolk City Manager Dr. Chip Filer issued 13News Now the following statement.