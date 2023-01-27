Norfolk's MacArthur Center is up for sale

Norfolk's city manager said he is "hopeful that this move is the first step in reimagining the MacArthur Center property."

NORFOLK, Va. — Once a crown jewel of commercial business in downtown Norfolk, MacArthur Center is now officially for sale.

JLL Commercial Real Estate has the mall listed for sale on its website.

The news comes as the mall struggles to keep tenants and bring in customers. Earlier this month restaurant California Pizza Kitchen announced its lease in the mall had ended.

While the mall was seen as a booming success when it opened in 1999, department store retail has seen a significant decline in recent years, and multiple shootings and other crime in and near MacArthur Center has also contributed to its woes.

A spokesperson for the City of Norfolk said the city was aware of the sale listing and that MacArthur Center's leasehold interest "is currently owned by Wells Fargo."