California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center

A call to the Norfolk location answers with a voicemail message saying the restaurant closed as its "lease term has concluded."

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Another business is out at Norfolk's struggling MacArthur Center.

California Pizza Kitchen is now closed for good. The restaurant's website has removed the listing for the Norfolk location, showing only a single local location in Virginia Beach.

A call to the MacArthur location answers with a voicemail message saying they're closed as their "lease term has concluded."

MacArthur Center has seen several tenants leave the once-popular shopping destination, including store anchor Nordstrom in 2019, as well as other stores like the Apple Store in 2021 and the Texas de Brazil restaurant last year.

The mall and surrounding area have seen multiple shootings and other crimes in recent years.