Police: Man killed in shooting on 73rd Street in Newport News

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.
According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 73rd Street around 8:10 p.m.
Officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, said police.
Police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related and there is a person of interest.
The case is under investigation.
Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.