Police: Man killed in shooting on 73rd Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video is from a previous story that aired in April 2022.)

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 73rd Street around 8:10 p.m.

Officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, said police.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related and there is a person of interest.

The case is under investigation.