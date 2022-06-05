x
Newport News

Police: Man killed in shooting on 73rd Street in Newport News

On Sunday, Newport News Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related .

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (Editor's Note: The video is from a previous story that aired in April 2022.) 

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday night. 

According to the Newport News Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 73rd Street around 8:10 p.m. 

Officers found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, said police. 

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related and there is a person of interest. 

The case is under investigation. 

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up. 