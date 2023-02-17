Project Lifesaver program expands in Newport News to help find loved ones with cognitive issues

The program helps families track loved ones dealing with dementia or other cognitive issues if they wander off.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Project Lifesaver is making sure people make it home safely across Hampton Roads.

The program helps families track loved ones dealing with dementia or other cognitive issues if they wander off.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office is now expanding its program after receiving several thousand dollars from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

“A lot of people don’t know about it. They are like, 'what is Project Lifesaver?'” said NNSO Captain Kandyce Gross. “I’m like, 'Project Lifesaver may save your life one day.'”

Project Lifesaver International runs the program through first responder agencies for adults and kids prone to wandering due to Alzheimer’s, autism, dementia, or down syndrome.

The Newport News Sheriff’s Office recently got a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Captain Gross said it will help enroll 20 more people in need.

"What we are using that for is more transmitters,” Captain Gross said. “So, each transmitter is basically $350 and it gives us enough stuff to get through for a year for one person.”

She said the department offers the program for free.

“One thing Sheriff Morgan is big on is, you already have the burden of what is going on, so let’s make it easier for you,” Captain Gross said.

They currently have 67 people wearing the transmitter tracker band on their wrists or ankles.

“If you compare it to the apple watch, it’s about the same size,” Captain Gross said.

When someone goes missing, Captain Gross said deputies head to the location they were last seen and use a handheld device that tracks the missing person’s wristband through radio frequency.

She said deputies bond with their clients and make finding them a personal mission.

“It is relieving to us as well, because ultimately it is our responsibility to get them back to their loved ones,” Captain Gross said. “And if we can’t get them back home we are going to feel totally different about things.”

A law enforcement agency or fire and rescue department in every Hampton Roads city offers the program. Captain Gross said program costs vary, but they are generally minimal.

When caregivers apply, they need to provide medical documentation to support their loved one’s diagnosis, and their loved one must willingly wear the transmitter as a wristband or ankle bracelet at all times.