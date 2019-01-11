NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A retired member of the Newport News K-9 United, Vinny, passed away Friday morning.

In a Facebook police, the police unit said K-9 Vinny was a single purpose Narcotic Detection canine assigned to the Organized Crime Division. He worked for the division for about two years after being donated to the force in April 2013.

He was later medically retired.

The Newport News Police Department said since he was a donated canine, they don't know his actual age, but he was believed to be about ten years old.

After his retirement, K-9 Vinny continued to live with his partner. The Newport News Police K-9 Unit said he was well cared for and very much loved.

RIP K-9 Vinny.

