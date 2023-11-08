Riverside Regional Medical Center hosts 'Camp Emergency' for young people

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News hosted "Camp Emergency" on Friday, where children 6 to 10 years old got to learn about health care and safety tips.
The kids got to see an ambulance and fire truck, a life evac helicopter and a police K9 demonstration. They also got to learn about cyber safety, hands-only CPR and medication safety.
Friday's event was one of three that the medical center puts on each year. Their goal is to inspire children to find a love for health care and emergency services that might spur them to enter the field one day.