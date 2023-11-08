Riverside Regional Medical Center hosts 'Camp Emergency' for young people

The kids got to see an ambulance and fire truck, a life evac helicopter and a police K9 demonstration.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News hosted "Camp Emergency" on Friday, where children 6 to 10 years old got to learn about health care and safety tips.

