Extreme heat leading to elevator inspection failures at condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex

Failed safety inspections forced out hundreds of residents of the SeaView Lofts apartment complex in Newport News more than a month ago.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Weeks of repairs and progress didn't stop the SeaView Lofts elevators from failing inspection again.

Hundreds of residents were forced out of the Newport News apartment complex more than a month ago due to numerous failed safety inspections.

Testimony inside Newport News Circuit Court on Monday revealed temperature control problems with the machine room that controls the building's elevators, leading code officers and inspectors unable to even fully test the elevators.

Crews also noted the extreme heat is one of the reasons the elevator system's mechanics can't work the way they should. Friday's inspections also revealed a new source of leaking water from the 15th floor of the building.

A judge ordered the owner to pay for a 5-year elevator test. It's a test that itself only takes a day, but it doesn't offer any insight into when residents can go home.

The judge set a new hearing date for this Friday, August 5, but made something very clear in the courtroom: the owner of the SeaView Lofts apartment building must physically show up himself, saying, "I want him here."

So far, only his attorneys have appeared in court.