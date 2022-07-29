Elevator at SeaView Lofts in Newport News failed inspection, city officials say

City officials confirmed that both of the building's elevators failed inspection.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a day of safety inspections, Newport News Codes Compliance said it doesn’t appear enough repairs will be made to the SeaView Lofts apartment building for residents to return by Monday.

City officials confirmed that both of the building's elevators failed inspection.on Friday.

The inspection comes after a status hearing Tuesday morning confirmed there are still code issues with the apartment's elevators and fire alarm system. As long as that's the case, the building remains condemned.

The next hearing is scheduled for Monday, August 1, but code officials don't think there's enough progress to let residents return by the end of this weekend.