Seaview Lofts residents forced to leave hotels as vouchers provided by city officials expire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nearly two weeks ago, more than 100 residents were forced out of the Seaview Lofts apartments in Newport News. A court order condemned the building.

Since then, Newport News city officials have paid for people to stay in hotels, but Thursday morning those vouchers expire.

Seaview Lofts resident Tanya Wade said she's thankful she has a car.

"What about the people that don't have rides, that don't have a car?" Wade asked. "Where are they supposed to put their stuff at 11 in the morning? Where are they supposed to go with their stuff? They just supposed to sit outside in the streets?"

City officials are working to connect residents with more support. On Wednesday, they hosted a resource fair where people can meet with landlords with available space, organizations with food resources, pet kennels and more.

City spokeswoman Kim Lee said people can't move back in until the building owner has addressed safety issues like broken elevators.

"I want some assistance. I want some help moving," said resident Nathaniel Kelly.

Kelly found a place to stay but said he has other family members who live in the building.

"My grandmother, she takes care of my grandfather who is paralyzed on the left side and my aunt who has dementia," Kelly said. "They are all older."

Kelly said he's worried about finding them temporary spots while they wait for building repairs.

"She doesn't have anywhere else to go regardless if she has the funds or not," Kelly said. "She was comfortable. You don't just uproot somebody at that age."

Last Friday, a judge found the Seaview Lofts building owner in contempt of court for not following the court's orders to make repairs. There is another court date scheduled for Thursday.