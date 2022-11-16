SeaView Lofts residents still waiting to return home

An attorney for the apartment complex said he's still waiting on an engineer report of the boiler system, which is expected to come in by the end of the week.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's been months since residents in Newport News have been able to call SeaView Lofts home.

Following a status hearing in Newport News Circuit Court Wednesday, residents will have to wait a bit longer before they can return to the previously-condemned apartment building.

Josh David, the owner’s attorney, said he’s still waiting on a report concerning the boiler system.

David said an engineer is preparing a report on the boiler which should be ready by Friday.

“The city will have to take a look at that," he said. "Hopefully, that will be approved, and whatever work needs to be done will be done in the next couple of weeks.”

David said the boiler system is the last item on the safety issues list that needs to be fixed in order to get residents back home. He said the apartment building owner is also working to get an elevator fixed.

Last month, one of the elevators passed an inspection. David said the other elevator just received a part crews needed to get it working again.

“We were told it would take several weeks to arrive, and it did, and we’re told that part arrived. We’re hopeful that gets installed next week,” David said.

He said if everything runs as planned, the building doors could re-open this month.

“You don’t want to make promises -- because everything that the owner has approved and done everything that’s been asked of him, but everything is taken frustratingly longer than we thought.”