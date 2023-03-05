Thousands of runners take over Newport News for annual One City Marathon

The two day event brought together people from across the country.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thousands of runners descended on Newport News this weekend for 9th annual One City Marathon Weekend.

Runner Roger Hopper finished the marathon in first place crossing the finish line at two hours and twenty three minutes - he says it’s a new personal record for him.

“My calves started cramping up at the end so I was relieved to make it across the finish line without falling on my face," Hopper joked.

He’s one of more than 2,500 runners in Newport News for the big two-day event. According to a city spokesperson, runners from 33 states, Washington D.C., Canada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands all came to Newport News to run.

“It was great. It was a beautiful day! Great competition and I love this course because it’s pretty flat but it mixes it up and hits all the cool spots in Newport News," Hopper said.

This weekend’s weather was perfect for the race. It all started on Saturday with a 5K and a mile Fun Run. On Sunday morning, the main events kicked off: the marathon and half marathon.

Eoghan Miller with the city of Newport News helped coordinate the event.

“About 50 per cent of the participants come in from outside the area so this is a chance to really show them what Newport News has to offer," Miller said.

He said the race weekend is a chance to bring the community together and give runners a tour of Newport News. The 26.2 mile run traverses the entire length of the city, through neighborhoods, before finishing with a big party downtown.

“You really get a chance to experience the entire city - it really showcases everything that we have," Miller said. "It is a great event, it really is about bringing the community together… We have folks who come out throughout the city along the course, cheering them on.”