Water spills into street after major wastewater line break in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) said it had a major line break Monday that caused wastewater to spill into an area of the East End.

HRSD said the primary force main is located on 16th Street. The line, which is 36-inches wide, carries wastewater to the Boat Harbor Treatment Plant. It's part of a 2-mile pipe replacement that is taking place. The cost of the project is $16 million.

The area in which the water was spilling Monday afternoon was 16th STreet between Garden Drive and Walnut Avenue.

HRSD said people who live there and drive through it should avoid the area and follow detour signs.