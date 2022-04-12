Construction crews find 'surprise' explosive device at Willoughby Spit beach, Norfolk police say

Crews found the device while moving sand on the beach, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department (NPD) said construction crews found a "surprise" explosive device on the beach at Willoughby Spit Tuesday morning.

The police department tweeted about the incident around 9:25 a.m., saying crews found the device while moving sand on the beach. The type of device wasn't specified.

"What a way to start the morning!" NPD said in a tweet.

NPD, Norfolk Fire & Rescue, the Hampton Fire Department, and the U.S. Air Force are working to dispose of the ordnance.

It's the third time in recent weeks that unexploded devices have been discovered by construction and utility crews. On March 8, an old grenade was found in Suffolk, near the site of the old Nansemond Ordnance Depot. Then earlier this month, another crew in Suffolk found an unexploded device in the 3500 block of Godwin Boulevard.

Both of those devices were determined to be inert and were disposed of by the Virginia State Police Bomb Squad.

13News Now has reached out to NPD and Norfolk Fire & Rescue for more information about the incident.