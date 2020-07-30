HVAC catches fire on top of Norfolk condo building

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, a call came in at 3:42 about a fire on top of the condos located at the corner of Boush Street and W Freemason Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters have put out a fire that broke out on the roof of a Norfolk condominium building on Thursday.

According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, a call came in at 3:42 about a fire on top of the condos located at the corner of Boush Street and W Freemason Street, across from the Freemason Abbey Restaurant.

Crews found the HVAC units had caught fire. They were able to extinguish the flames and are not making sure that there wasn't any additional fire or damage.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said no one was hurt in the fire, but it wasn't immediately clear how many people might be displaced.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: @norfolkfireresc put a fire out at apartments across from Freemason Abbey Restaurant. They tell us HVAC units on top of the apartments were on fire. They are currently checking units to make sure there is no damage. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/WysVPWTykT — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) July 30, 2020