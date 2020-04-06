'Chinese [restaurants] don't need any money' | Norfolk City Councilman gets heated over small business aid

Paul Riddick (ward 4) said Chinese restaurants "have been making money hand over fist," "don't give back" and COVID-19 aid would better serve black businesses.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the above photo is a stored photo of Riddick from a past city meeting.

In a Norfolk City Council work session on June 2, councilman Paul Riddick (ward 4) said COVID-19 aid would better serve black businesses than Chinese businesses.

Jared Chalk, Norfolk's Interim Director of Development had been talking about how the city was reaching out to businesses that might experience a language barrier to applying for COVID-19 aid.

"As we were doing our outreach calls, there was a business in Chesapeake, a Chinese restaurant that was targeted," Chalk said. "We had our staff meeting and we decided that day, we were going to call every Chinese restaurant in Norfolk, and make sure that they know that we're here to help them."

Riddick requested to speak.

"Jared was talking about calling every Chinese restaurant in Norfolk? Chinese [restaurants] don't need any money," he said. "They're making money hand over fist, and they always have been. They don't hire blacks, and they don't give anything back to the community."

Riddick, who is black, said he'd passed Chinese restaurants and saw them "making a dime" selling crabs and other foods.

"Instead of calling every Chinese restaurant in Norfolk, beat the bushes, and find every small black [restaurant]," he said.

"You wonder why blacks burn down these cities. It's because we're in a position to help, but we don't do anything!" Riddick said. "And this is what's happening in Norfolk. We don't do anything to help the small, black business."