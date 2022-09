13News Now reporter Sarah Hammond was on the scene. She said there was heavy smoke coming from the Family Dollar and Boost Mobile.

NORFOLK, Va. — A two-alarm fire broke out on Church Street in Norfolk Monday evening.

The Family Dollar and Boost mobile on Church St are on fire in Norfolk. Lot of smoke out here. Crews are still working to put out the fire @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/lWAEVPrNXW — Sarah Hammond (@SarahHammondTV) September 5, 2022

Fire officials said crews arrived at the scene just after 5:30 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the Family Dollar.

Firefighters are currently working to prevent the spread of fire to adjacent businesses. Officials sad no one was injured.