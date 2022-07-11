Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week approaching, new eateries added

If you're a foodie who wants to take part in the different flavors that establishments on Granby Street and nearby have to offer, this is the time for you.

One of the tastiest times of the year is quickly approaching: Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week will be held July 17 through the 24.

“Downtown Norfolk has something for everyone,” said Mary Miller, president and CEO of Downtown Norfolk Council. “Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is a perfect opportunity to sample a variety of cuisines from top notch restaurants and explore Downtown Norfolk’s sites, arts or attractions at the same time.”

This year, two new restaurants are being added to the list for twenty places in total: Capo Capo inside Norfolk Waterside Marriott, and Codex.

Each restaurant has a discounted offering that ranges from any or all of the following: price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35, $45 or $55 and lunch or brunch for $15.

Last year, many restaurant weeks across Hampton Roads were condensed due to COVID-19 restrictions.