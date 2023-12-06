Woman sues Norfolk officer, former police chiefs and city manager over violent traffic stop

Ebony Holmes said a Norfolk police officer punched her in the face during a traffic stop in 2021, after two officers gave her different commands.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman who said she was punched several times by a Norfolk police officer during a 2021 traffic stop is now suing the officer, as well as Norfolk's city manager, former police chief, and former interim police chief.

Ebony Holmes said a Norfolk police officer punched her in the face during a traffic stop early in the morning on July 5, 2021, after two officers gave her different commands. She was arrested for obstruction as well as reckless driving.

During Holmes' trial, the police officer told the judge he pulled Holmes over for going around 80 to 90 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone. He said she opened her car door forcefully, hitting him when he asked her to get out of her car during the stop.

Holmes said she had just followed his orders. Her attorney, Amina Matheny- Willard, said the police officer also didn’t follow Virginia’s statutes and arrested Holmes at the stop, instead of giving her a summons.

A judge ultimately dismissed the obstruction charge, although Holmes was convicted of reckless driving.

In a lawsuit filed Friday, June 9, Holmes accused the police officer of use of excessive force, assault, battery, and gross negligence.

Additionally, Holmes is suing Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer, former Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone, and former Interim Police Chief Michael Goldsmith on a count of negligent retention.

The lawsuit claims the officer has a history of misconduct complaints against him and that the city officials were negligent in taking any previous disciplinary action and keeping him employed as he "was known by general reputation to be violent and/or careless."