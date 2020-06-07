x
Six people displaced following Norfolk house fire

No one was hurt battling the two-alarm fire on Buckingham Avenue.
Credit: Norfolk Fire-Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. — Three adults and three children need a new place to stay after their home caught fire in Norfolk on Monday afternoon.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue said the fire, which happened in the 1100 block of Buckingham Avenue, was upgraded to a second alarm due to the size of the home and the high temperatures.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.

The American Red Cross is standing by in case the family needs help finding a place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

