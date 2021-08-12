Father: Arrests made in 2011 murder of ODU student Christopher Cummings

James Cummings said police arrested people in connection to his son's killing. Christopher was the nephew of Congressman Elijah Cummings.

Editor's Note : The above video is from an earlier story about the murder of Christopher Cummings.

The father of Christopher Cummings said Thursday that police made arrests in connection to the murder of his son, Christopher.

Christopher Cummings was a student at Old Dominion University when he was shot and killed in 2011 in his home, which was just off campus on West 42nd Street. Cummings' roommate was hurt in the shooting.

Investigators said the home had been burglarized before the murder.