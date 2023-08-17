The future is bright for Norfolk's Railroad District

People want to see more food, more art, and more creative spaces in the growing area near historic Park Place.

NORFOLK, Va. — Today, we call it Norfolk’s Railroad District.

It’s a young and up-and-coming mix of restaurants, breweries, and creative spaces near the historic Park Place neighborhood. But, if you go back a few years, you’ll learn that the revamp has taken decades.

“The people who run and own businesses around here say 35th Street might as well be in its own state,” said 13News Now Anchor Mike Lewis in 1990.

Back in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Norfolk’s attention was a few blocks away.

The Palace Shops ushered in a new era of shopping and dining in the city’s 21st corridor.

It wasn't until about 10 years ago that we finally started seeing development in the industrial "Railroad" area. That’s when the whole neighborhood became a historic district, meaning developers qualified for significant tax credits.

Places like O’Connor Brewing Company and Handsome Biscuit took a chance and moved in, sparking the development we see today.

Nearby, Norfolk city leaders tapped Urban Design Associates to create a vision for Midtown Norfolk, an area between Granby and Church Streets close to the Virginia Zoo.

And now, a growing group of movers and shakers wants to build on the momentum.

Back in July, the city partnered with architects, consultants, and the public for a week-long Railroad District Charrette, a gathering to toss ideas around and plan the future of the area.

Since then, we’ve learned people want to see more shared spaces, including landscaped park areas and rooftop hangouts.

They’d also like to see more of what already makes the growing area great -- the industrial character, hip, local restaurants, and public art.