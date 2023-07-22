O'Connor Brewing says farewell before Armed Forces Brewing takes over Norfolk location

The owners of O'Connor Brewing announced earlier this month that they are selling the 24th Street location to another brewery.

NORFOLK, Va. — A longtime Norfolk brewery is closing its doors for good this weekend.

For nearly 15 years, O’Connor Brewing has been a go-to spot to hang out and grab a beer.

For Norfolk resident Lauren Epstein, it’s where she met her husband.

“In three days, we will have had our first date here seven years ago," she said.

But now, the Epstein family will have to find a new spot.

Owners Kevin and Penny O’Connor announced on social media earlier this month that they would be closing their doors and selling the location to another brewery.

So, they held one last hurrah Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just a staple in our neighborhood. We enjoy the beer. We enjoy the atmosphere. So, we’re really going to miss it! I was getting a little teary before," Epstein said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement that Armed Forces Brewing will take over the 24th Street location.

It’s a move that’s created some controversy, with Virginia Del. Jackie Glass voicing concerns over the new brewery’s leadership having “Anti-LGBTQI+” values.

“My values don’t align with those of the Armed Forces Brewing leadership – my personal values,” Del. Glass said a video statement posted on social media

The brewery’s director of military relations, Robert J. O’Neill, attracted controversy earlier this year.

On Twitter, he criticized the Navy for using an active-duty drag queen as a digital ambassador. He wrote in part: “The U.S. Navy is now using an enlisted sailor Drag Queen as a recruiter… I can’t believe I fought for this.”

Armed Forces Brewing Company CEO Alan Beal responded to Glass’s claims.

He said in part that "Armed Forces Brewing Company respects and embraces all of the military, veteran and patriotic community—which is made up of a VERY diverse group of Americans."

Del. Glass isn’t the only official speaking out against Armed Forces Brewing.

Norfolk Councilwoman Andria McClellan also voiced concerns after researching the company’s social media.

“There were a lot of red flags and I’m not sure that they have done their due diligence about what the city of Norfolk is about and what we value," McClellan said. "The rhetoric and the use of guns shooting things up, it just seems to be counter-intuitive to the message we’re trying to send here.”

She added: "We in the city of Norfolk really value our veterans. We really value the military and we value the honor that they serve by. And unfortunately what I saw in these videos was dishonorable."

Despite the controversy, some say they're excited to see what Armed Forces Brewing brings to the area.

“We have such a big Navy presence. So, I think it’ll be successful,” Marshall Gerloff said at O'Connor's Saturday.

“Kind of sad to see it go...But, we’re also excited about the future of another brewery coming in here too,” said Norfolk resident Mike Alexander.

O'Connor's officially closes its doors Sunday.