Health department issues Swimming Advisory for beach in Ocean View area of Norfolk

Norfolk's health department issued a swimming advisory for contaminated water at East Community Beach in Ocean View. The bacteria levels tested high.

NORFOLK, Va. — Local health officials are warning the public to refrain from swimming at a beach in Ocean View after the water's bacteria levels tested too high.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health announced on Tuesday, May 25, that it was issuing a Swimming Advisory for East Community Beach due to contamination in the water.

According to the health department, the beach water's enterococci bacteria levels tested higher than the required State Water Quality Standards.

This was done during weekly testing, conducted by the city's Environmental Health Division. It is generally examined from late May through late September.

Although the bacteria does not typically cause sickness, the health department said it becomes a risk for those still swimming or playing in it while the levels are higher than state standards. This could cause individuals to contract a gastrointestinal illness, according to officials.

There are warning signs that have been put up around the beach to remind people of the advisory.

The health division will continue testing the beach water and let the public know as the bacteria levels drop and meet the state's standards.