NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue teams were on the scene of a fire in the Brandon Place area of the city Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Norfolk dispatch said teams were working to put out a fire in the 3400 block of Wellington Street.

That fire was first reported around 1:55 p.m. Crews were still working on it at 2:20 p.m.

By 2:40 p.m., rescue crews hadn't yet reported if anyone was hurt in the fire, or what might have caused it.

This is a developing story.