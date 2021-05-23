Community expresses support after day care facility in Poquoson is destroyed by fire Saturday night

Many expressed their sympathy about the destruction of Imagination Land Day Care on social media.

POQUOSON, Va. — Several families are affected by the loss of a day care facility in Poquoson after it was destroyed in a fire Saturday night.

According to a spokesperson for Poquoson Fire and Rescue, they received a call just before 10 p.m. about a commercial structure fire in the 400 block of Wythe Creek Rd. at a building which housed Imagination Land Day Care. When they arrived on scene, the building was already "fully-involved" with fire.

It took them about 25 minutes to bring the fire under control. They were assisted by firefighters from York County.

According to the spokesperson, no one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. They haven't yet been able to determine a cause due to the extensive damage to the building.

"We are devastated, heartbroken, and in absolute shock," someone from Imagination Land posted on their Facebook page. "We know that hardships will follow this event. Many have lost their livelihoods, parents; a safe haven for their babies, and children; a warm place to call home away from home."

Support for the daycare was expressed in comments from their patrons and supporters. "This is such sad news. Our kids absolutely love all their teachers and this daycare. When things get figure out and Imagination Land reopens, we will be back," wrote one commenter. Another wrote: "The girls are very sad and worried about everyone. We will keep our Imagination Land family in our prayers."