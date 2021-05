Virginia Beach Fire Department said residents had to evacuate Sunday after a fire broke out in the 3900 block of Peyton Way, near Dam Neck Road and Salem Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a fire in a residential area near Salem Road and Dam Neck Road Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters said it got a call on Sunday, May 23 about a home that caught on fire in the 3900 Block of Peyton Way.

Officials said all the individuals who were inside the residence at the time of the fire were able to evacuate the home.