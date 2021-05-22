Norfolk Tides moving to full capacity at Harbor Park in time for Memorial Day Weekend

Tides announced that Harbor Park stadium will be open to fans at 100% capacity starting Friday, May 28.

NORFOLK, Va. — Local Tides baseball fans are getting back to normal just in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

The Norfolk Tides announced on Saturday, May 22 that it would be opening Harbor Park at 100% full capacity starting on Friday, May 28.

The single-game tickets will go on sale on May 26 at 10 a.m. Those tickets are for the games that are from June through September.

Currently, Harbor Park is at a 38% capacity limit with social distancing restrictions for COVID-19 safety. Those limitations will lift Friday. The Tides will be hosting the Charlotte Knights that evening, at 7:05 p.m.

Additionally, the Headwaters Resort and Casino is presenting the first Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza hosted by the Tides on Saturday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m.