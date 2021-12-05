New airline Breeze Airways coming to Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — A new low-cost carrier is coming to Norfolk International Airport, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.
Breeze Airways will invest $5.2 million to establish an operations center in the city. The new airline will create 116 new jobs.
Norfolk will be one of Breeze Airways’ first four operations bases in the United States, and the airline also plans to offer flights out of Richmond International Airport, according to a news release.
Breeze Airways is a start-up airline established by David Neeleman, a founder of multiple airlines, including JetBlue. It is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
All employees, which will include airline crew and aircraft maintenance workers, will remain local. The company plans to offer flights beginning in June 2021.
“Aviation has long been ingrained in the Hampton Roads economy, and the arrival of Breeze Airways is another sign of this region’s growing position as a commercial flight hub,” Northam said.
“The post-pandemic world will offer increasing opportunities for travel and tourism, and the addition of this new low-cost carrier at Norfolk International Airport will be a catalyst for economic growth, welcoming visitors to our Commonwealth with convenient, nonstop service to often overlooked markets. We are honored that Breeze Airways has selected Virginia as one of its first domestic locations and look forward to building a strong and successful partnership with the company.”