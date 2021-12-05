New airline Breeze Airways coming to Norfolk International Airport

The low-cost carrier will invest $5.2 million to establish an operations center in the city.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new low-cost carrier is coming to Norfolk International Airport, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday.

Breeze Airways will invest $5.2 million to establish an operations center in the city. The new airline will create 116 new jobs.

Norfolk will be one of Breeze Airways’ first four operations bases in the United States, and the airline also plans to offer flights out of Richmond International Airport, according to a news release.

Breeze Airways is a start-up airline established by David Neeleman, a founder of multiple airlines, including JetBlue. It is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

All employees, which will include airline crew and aircraft maintenance workers, will remain local. The company plans to offer flights beginning in June 2021.

“Aviation has long been ingrained in the Hampton Roads economy, and the arrival of Breeze Airways is another sign of this region’s growing position as a commercial flight hub,” Northam said.