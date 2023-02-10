How do you think Norfolk city leaders should improve the city? There is a new master plan in the works.

"NFK2050" will replace the current "plaNorfolk2030" comprehensive plan.

NORFOLK, Va. — What can Norfolk city leaders do to make the Mermaid City better?

That’s the question city planners want you to answer. It can be anything from adding more affordable homes to improving how the city responds to flooding and natural disasters.

Other concerns like transportation, education, investments, and arts and culture are also on the table for discussion — it's all part of the city’s new comprehensive plan. It’s called “NFK 2050” or Norfolk 2050.

The city’s chief planner Chris Whitney said the comprehensive plan will outline the city’s vision, goals, and strategies. He said it’s important all citizens weigh in.

“The planning process really allows the community to be proactive versus reactive to issues and changes that arise over time in the community," Whitney said.

This new master plan will replace the city’s current “plaNorfolk2030” plan — or Plan Norfolk 2030 — which features things like a bicycle and pedestrian strategic plan, ideas for neighborhood revitalization in Wards Corner and Fairmount Park and a possible military circle redevelopment.

“The 2030 plan did have a lot of things that we want to carry forward in the new plan," Whitney said. “Equity is a big one. Making sure as we grow into 2050 and beyond, how can we make sure all our neighbors are lifted up into that brighter future?”

Whitney said, together, residents and city leaders will create a framework for how the city should grow over the next 25 years.

The first opportunity to weigh in on the new comprehensive plan is on Saturday October 7th at Harbor Park from noon to 4 p.m. The community workshop will take place at the Third Base Concourse Patio.

It’s the first of a series of community meetings.

“Virtual, in person, you name it. We’ll have a method for someone to engage with us," Whitney said.