Inmate dies at Norfolk City Jail

The Norfolk Sheriff's Office says Tacarra Taylor was rushed to the hospital after she went into cardiac arrest on Friday morning.

NORFOLK, Va. — An inmate at the Norfolk City Jail has died.

According to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Tacarra Taylor reported having trouble breathing Friday morning.

She went into cardiac arrest about 30 minutes later and was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died.

Taylor had been at the jail since November 2019, on charges out of both Chesapeake and Norfolk.

The medical examiner's office will review the case, but the sheriff's office said that foul play is not suspected.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and the Norfolk Police Department will also conduct separate investigations, which is standard procedure.