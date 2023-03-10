Dozens of jobs headed to Norfolk following Gov. Youngkin's announcement

The owners of Advanced Integrated Technologies are investing half a million dollars in their Norfolk location.

NORFOLK, Va. — More than 70 jobs will soon be available in Norfolk, following one small business's decision to expand its operations.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement on behalf of the owners of Advanced Integrated Technologies. Youngkin said this decision will improve not only Virginia's maritime prominence, but also the state's workforce commitment.

"We first have a great workforce plan and at the heart of business today is making sure that we have the talent in order to supply the capabilities to build things and service our great capabilities," said Youngkin.

Advanced Integrated Technologies, or AIT, is a small business owned by a service-disabled veteran who served in the Navy for more than 30 years.

Their focus revolves around shipyard maintenance and modernization.

Carl Spraberry, the owner of Advanced Integrated Technologies, said he chose to bring this project to Norfolk over other locations such as California and Pennsylvania.

"We wanted to make sure that what we are bringing to the warfighters is right here in our headquarters in the city," said Spraberry. "We want to recognize the governor's dreams."

The owners said they will start the hiring process as soon as possible. There they will be looking for a variety of jobs including everything from welders to managers.