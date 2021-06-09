Shipyard in Norfolk aims to hire over 100 people

Northam announced Wednesday that Lyon Shipyard is adding a new boat lift to one of its dry docks. The move will invest $24.4 million in Virginia and create 119 new jobs.

“Lyon Shipyard has been an integral part of the thriving maritime economy in Hampton Roads for nearly a century,” Northam said in a news release. “The company’s continued investment and job creation in Norfolk is a powerful testament to the strength of the local workforce and the region as an international shipping hub. We are proud to support this expansion, and look forward to Lyon Shipyard’s future growth in our Commonwealth.”