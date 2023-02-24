Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound after party in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night.
According to police, officers received a call to respond to the 300 block of W. 25th Street around 10 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.
That's near a building that appears to be a podcast studio.
When they arrived, they weren't able to find the victim, but they were then told that a man had walked-in to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The initial investigation revealed that the man was shot at a "pop-up" party near this location.
The people responsible for the party were given summons by the Fire Marshal's Office.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.