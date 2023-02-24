Man walks into hospital with gunshot wound after party in Norfolk

The initial investigation revealed that the man was shot at a "pop-up" party on W. 25th Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday night.

According to police, officers received a call to respond to the 300 block of W. 25th Street around 10 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

That's near a building that appears to be a podcast studio.

When they arrived, they weren't able to find the victim, but they were then told that a man had walked-in to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The initial investigation revealed that the man was shot at a "pop-up" party near this location.

The people responsible for the party were given summons by the Fire Marshal's Office.