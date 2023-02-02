Metronet: Norfolk's news internet, phone and streaming provider operating in select neighborhoods

Norfolk residents and business owners now have a new option for streaming, making calls and going online with Metronet.

NORFOLK, Va. — Some Norfolk businesses and homeowners now have a new option when it comes to streaming, making calls, and going online. Metronet has officially started in certain sections of the city. For years Norfolk residents had only one service provider.

People living in the city call the new option affordable and a game changer.

Mertronet banners and construction flags stand out in a few front yards in some Norfolk neighborhoods.

Glendale Folan lives near the Sewells Gardens neighborhood in Norfolk and said she signed up for Metronet. Yellow construction flags dot her front yard, showing where her gas lines are located.

“Because these are marking off the gas lines so they don’t get run over when they’re installing the cables... I was happy about that, one step closer," said Folan.

Folan said her current internet is always giving her problems.

“DSL is the only thing that’s offered in this area and it’s so slow," said Folan.

Metronet officials said areas currently offered service are the 5 Points Neighborhood, Sewells Gardens, and near Colonial Heights, Lincoln Park, and Washington Park.

Business owners and residents can see If Metronet is in their area by looking at their construction map.

“But as the city grows. We’ll grow with them," said Metronet Manager of Government Affairs, Craig Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said the cost of service depends on how fast you want your internet.

"Residents can get anywhere from 100 meg symmetrical service clear up until now 2 gig symmetrical service and that’s going to range anywhere from the neighborhood of $40 to $100, depending on the speed," said Zimmerman.

Folan hopes her neighbors sign up too.

“Because it has been a long time coming," said Folan.