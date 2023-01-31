The end of an era: Military Circle Mall closes permanently

Tuesday, January 31, is the last day to shop at the mall. Most of the stores have already moved out.

NORFOLK, Va. — It's the end of an era: Norfolk’s Military Circle Mall is closing its doors for the last time on Tuesday.

The iconic Norfolk staple is shutting down after more than 50 years. Norfolk city leaders are still in talks with developers about what's next for the space once crews demolish the decades-old building.

“I knew it was a long time coming. I grew up with this mall... this and McArthur [Center] so I mean... it held on until I guess it couldn’t hold on any longer," mall shopper Bria Long said. “We used to come to the theater here all the time so, you know, good memories.”

Military Circle Mall first opened in 1970. It’s had a lot of changes over the years, including a renovation in the 1990s and the addition of department stores, a movie theater, and a hotel.

So how did we get here? Mia Byrd of Norfolk’s Economic Development Authority said changes in trends led to a decline in shoppers at the once-bustling mall.

“Sometimes when those things leave or when those things pivot and change, it changes how the community interacts with the mall. So it did have its ebbs and flows over the years and in its heyday, it was bustling like other malls were. And then we did, unfortunately, see a decline in the mall,” Byrd said.

The mall is joining a long list of malls across the country that reached the end of the rope.

“It’s really detailed economics and I’m not an economist but different trends, different layouts of styles of shopping, the way people are shopping... the Internet started to grow in the 2000s, so online shopping,” Byrd said.

But this area has a bright future ahead. City leaders are planning a revitalization and there are three proposals on the table.

“There are people who have been there a long time there are people who were raised in this community and remember when the mall opened so it does have that historic nostalgia that we’d definitely like to honor,” Byrd said.

The plan by Crossroads Partnership LLC includes a retail space with an arena.

The second plan by development company Norfolk MC Associates includes an amphitheater and a lake.

The third, by musician Pharrell Williams and the company Wellness Circle, also includes an amphitheater and homes.

Back in November, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer said city leaders are in initial discussions with Pharrell Williams and his group on their proposal to redevelop Military Circle Mall. But there’s been no official announcement on the confirmed future of the site, just yet

“You know, we are really excited for what’s next and while it hasn’t been finalized, the revitalization of this area is going to be historic," Byrd said.

Mall executives said last month, they expected half of the stores to move out by the end of December. As for the tenants who are still inside the mall, they have until February 15 to move out.