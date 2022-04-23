National Trails Day is here, and the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation is celebrating

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. will kick-off the fun filled day, which will include activities at different places on the ERT.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about the ERT that aired in September 2020.

While Earth Day may have been yesterday, celebrations continue this weekend throughout the 757 and beyond.

Saturday is National Trails Day, which encourages people to get out and get active on a nature trail near them.

The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation and Rails-to-Trails Conservancy are hosting an event to celebrate the latest development on the 10.5 mile urban trail: the new trailhead at Harbor Park's Water Street.

“The new Water Street Open Space sits alongside the Elizabeth River Trail and enhances the connection between downtown Norfolk and Harbor Park,” said Kyle Spencer with Norfolk’s Office of Resilience.

"Encompassed in the site design are native plantings, storm water elements to include bioretention meadows, bioretention soils, and vegetated meadow areas... this blighted site alongside of the downtown waterfront corridor is activated and greatly improved through green space, environmental capping and accessibility.”

“Celebrate Trails Day encourages people across the country to get outside and use the exceptional trails in their area,” said Kindra Greene, executive director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.

“We are proud to be activating the trail again this year and celebrating a ribbon cutting for the Water Street Open Space, which is a true example of what can happen when organizations collaborate. This redefined space has a positive environmental impact and is now the widest section of the ERT with room for food trucks and a farmer’s market. We’re excited about the possibilities of this space.”

Event Schedule:

10 a.m.: Event kickoff and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Harbor Park Trailhead at the Water Street Open Space

Event kickoff and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Harbor Park Trailhead at the Water Street Open Space 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Demonstrations by ERT community partners

Demonstrations by ERT community partners 10 a.m.: 1-Mile Fun Run with Norfolk Run Club

1-Mile Fun Run with Norfolk Run Club 11 a.m.: Donation-based yoga with Bhav Brigade

Donation-based yoga with Bhav Brigade 11 a.m.: Bounce Workout with the November Project

Bounce Workout with the November Project 12 p.m.: Poetry Hour with Teens with a Purpose, Nathan Richardson as Frederick Douglass and the Hampton Roads Youth Poets

Poetry Hour with Teens with a Purpose, Nathan Richardson as Frederick Douglass and the Hampton Roads Youth Poets 10:30 a.m.: #LiveLifeFresh Boombox Bike Ride from Freshtopia on 35th Street

Boombox Bike Ride from Freshtopia on 35th Street 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Chrysler Museum of Art Family Day: Earth Day Every Day!

Chrysler Museum of Art Family Day: Earth Day Every Day! 12:30 p.m.: Walking history tour of Plum Point and Fort Norfolk with Norfolk Tour Company

Walking history tour of Plum Point and Fort Norfolk with Norfolk Tour Company 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: West Ghent Civic League Adopt-a-Spot Cleanup

West Ghent Civic League Adopt-a-Spot Cleanup 3 p.m.: Hydrobikes on the Hague

Hydrobikes on the Hague 6:35 p.m.: Tides vs. Durham home game at Harbor Park