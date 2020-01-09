Elizabeth River Trail puts up new bike racks and repair stations

At 18 locations installed along the 10.5-mile trail in Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. — We are entering a prime time for bikers to get out on the trails, and now the Elizabeth River Trail foundation is offering new amenities.

Three years ago, the foundation started a capital campaign to raise money for trail improvements. This past March they hit their goal of $4 million dollars.

That money was given to them by several generous donors throughout the years.

The foundation is now using those funds to create a more welcoming and useful trail for local and visiting bikers.

Cheryl White, the executive director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation, said "In the next 30 days, 24 new bike racks, 12 bike repair stations and 12 trash cans will be installed."

The repair stations will have multi-tool sets, so trailgoers will be able to get perfectly-sized wrenches to adjust their bikes as needed.

"They also come with pumps that have valves for your standard and presta valves, so whether you are a beach cruiser or a hardcore cyclist, you're going to have both of the actual valves that you will need for air in your tires," White said.