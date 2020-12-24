New farmers market coming to the heart of Norfolk's Ghent district in 2021

Fresh produce, artisanal goods, and more are coming this spring.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's something new coming to Norfolk's Colley Avenue.

In April of 2021, the Ghent Farmers Market is coming to the heart of the historic Ghent business district. The market will be at the corner of Spotswood and Colley, on the grounds of James Blair Middle School, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of every month.

“I cannot wait to see all the people walking through Colley and patronizing all these businesses. It's not just about us, but everyone here," market manager Lori Golding-Zontini told 13News Now on Wednesday.

Golding-Zontini, a native of Norfolk, oversees several other farmers markets in the Virginia Beach area.

The Ghent Farmers Market will feature fresh produce, local artisans, and goods from other area-small businesses. Upon its opening, COVID protocols have been put in place to accommodate the still-present COVID pandemic.

“We'll continue to social distance, continue wearing masks to protect vendors and customers, because that’s what we’re supposed to be doing. We’ll have curbside, every vendor can have a website and do pre-orders," Golding-Zontini said, who also mentioned sanitizing stations at every vendors' station.

Claus Ihlemann with the Ghent Business Association said in a statement provided by Golding-Zontini:

Ghent Business Association is very excited about this venture. Ghent Farmers' Market will become a wonderful asset to the neighborhood, providing locally sourced produce and related products. The market is within walking distance of several thousand households and will provide a wonderful service. Convenient parking is also available close by.