Nonprofit launches toiletry donation drive benefiting the unhoused

The nonprofit’s founder said it’s about making sure everyone has access to basic necessities.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia nonprofit is launching a massive effort to help those in our community who need it the most.

The group is called “The Underground 1865” and they’re collecting toiletry donations to give to people experiencing homelessness.

Jacqueline Horton is the founder of the group which focuses, in part, on mutual aid.

“I’ve realized the same things that I need every day, people should have access to – and they don’t. We take that for granted," Horton said. “The distributing of the resources is just one small way to lift the load off of people because sometimes it is hard to access tissue.”

Her group is collecting everything from shampoo to toothpaste. All of it will be given to people in Hampton Roads experiencing homelessness.

“These are all basic necessities that each and every one of us needs,” Horton said.

It’s easy to help. Horton partnered with six different businesses in Norfolk and Virginia Beach that are collecting donations all month long.

In Norfolk, those businesses include Locker Room, Smartmouth Brewing, Blessed Roots Beauty Supply, Community Love, and Eleanor's book store.

In Virginia Beach those businesses include: Heavy Hitters Barbershop and a second Smartmouth Brewing location.

Horton said it took a lot of legwork to get everything organized.

“Let’s try to reach out to businesses in every city," Horton said. "We wanted to hit the seven cities and we called a lot of businesses!”

She said the drive is another way for her organization to give back to the community and help people who need it most.

“Just trying to empower people who need a hand up, not a handout, but a hand up," Horton said.

The “Meet The Need” toiletry drive ends next week on February 28th.