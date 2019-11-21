NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is trying to earn bragging rights as the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights, and they need your help.

USA Today is holding a contest for the best holiday light display at a botanical garden. During the winter season, a different kind of color lights up botanical gardens across the United States. Instead of spring flowers, visitors find twinkling holiday lights.

Which botanical garden puts on the best seasonal lights show? The public gets to decide by voting once per day until polls close on Monday, December 2 at noon.

There are 20 nominated botanical gardens are trying to claim the top spot, and the 10 winning gardens will be announced on Friday, December 13.

In 2018, Norfolk Botanical Gardens finished in 2nd place.

Other botanical gardens nominated for the contest include:

Last year's winner: Longwood Gardens- A Longwood Christmas

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond- Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Chicago Botanical Garden- Lightscape

ABQ BioPark Botanical Garden- River of Lights

Denver Botanic Gardens- Blossoms of Light

Norfolk Botanical Garden's Million Blub Walk has over 60 themed gardens encompassing 175 beautiful acres. The Garden is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, recognized as a Virginia Historic Landmark, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designated a Virginia Green attraction.

