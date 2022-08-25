4 months after Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone retired, city chooses firm to find his replacement

Residents can come participate in meetings with Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants to help them set expectations and find a good fit for the police agency.

NORFOLK, Va. — A little more than four months after Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone retired from his post, the city has chosen a firm to look for his replacement.

Thursday, a spokeswoman said Morris & McDaniel Management Consultants will be helping Norfolk find its next "top cop."

Because it took until late August to find a consulting group, they're on a tight deadline -- leaders told 13News Now they were hoping to appoint a new police chief by October.

Spokeswoman Kelly Straub said Morris & McDaniel will likely take several months to choose the best candidate.

Before he left, Boone had been part of the police force for 33 years. He stepped down on April 8, amid growing gun violence in the Downtown area. Three weeks later, an assistant police chief stepped down, too.

"Until we address poverty, I don't care where it is, whether it's Detroit, Cleveland or any of those areas, where's there's an urban setting, poverty, we're going to continue to have these conversations," Boone told us in May. "That is the only thing that will fix this."

Norfolk's Deputy City Manager Mike Goldsmith has served as an interim chief since Boone left.

Thursday, Straub said residents can come take part in meetings with Morris & McDaniel to help them set expectations and find a good fit for the police agency.