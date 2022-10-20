Norfolk denies Culture Lounge & Restaurant's appeal to reopen

The vote happened Thursday morning. The Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously against Culture Lounge.

Culture Lounge & Restaurant, a Downtown Norfolk business that appealed to the city after getting its restaurant permit taken away, just lost that appeal.

That means the restaurant won't be able to reopen, for now.

Chris Jones, a spokesman for the city, said the vote happened Thursday morning. The Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously against Culture Lounge.

That month, City Manager Dr. Chip Filer said Culture got its certificate pulled for a failure to satisfy Virginia ABC Authority alcohol sale rules and a failure to turn in food and drink taxes.

Filer also told 13News Now that Culture violated its restaurant certificate by "providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility."

Business operators refuted those claims on social media, and ever since, have continued to post, asking people to appeal to the city on the restaurant's behalf.