Norfolk revokes restaurant license from Culture Lounge & Restaurant

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk nightclub that's been embroiled in controversy since December just got its permit revoked by the city.

Wednesday morning, Culture Lounge & Restaurant posted on Instagram that it would be closing its doors.

"We will be back soon," they said. "Call/write city council and tell them to stop harassing black restaurants on Granby."

Norfolk City Manager Dr. Chip Filer said the restaurant was told on Friday that its Restaurant Zoning Certificate was getting revoked.

He said Culture got the certificate pulled for a failure to satisfy Virginia ABC Authority alcohol sale rules, a failure to turn in food and drink taxes, and "providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility."

Culture Lounge & Restaurant initially had a "conditional use permit," which allowed it to act as a nightclub, staying open until 2 a.m.

People living near the club started publicly complaining about it in December, telling 13News Now they had to put city council and the area's police department on speed-dial.

"Since they moved in, there’s always people parked down Wilson, and fights and carrying on yelling and screaming at all hours of the night, but especially at 1:30 in the morning to 2 o’clock and then the gunfire," a woman told reporters. "I don't do gunfire. I don't think that is acceptable."

After an outcry about crime in its parking lot, Culture Lounge & Restaurant surrendered its conditional use permit on Dec. 14.

Filer said the business started using a Restaurant Zoning Certificate on Jan. 4. That meant it could stay open but would have to close by midnight, and it couldn't host entertainment.

The city warned the restaurant about the certificate violations on Aug. 22, and Filer said staff didn't fix those issues within the 10-day period where they could have made changes.