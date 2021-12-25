Crews battle three-alarm Christmas morning house fire in Norfolk

Emergency dispatch tells 13News Now that they received a call for the residential fire at 8:05 a.m. in the 800 block of E. 26th Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are battling a Christmas morning house fire in Norfolk, officials said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesperson reported that they'd called a third alarm for more crews to bring the fire under control.

They also reported that: "Fire is in the walls and has now breached the attic so we just made the decision to pull all companies out and go defensive." She noted that wind was a major factor in how they had to fight this fire.

The spokesperson said that fire units from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach were providing mutual aid by backfilling in stations in which Norfolk crews were engaged in fighting this fire.

Dispatch said that no injuries have been reported at this time.