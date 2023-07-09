One year after fire, progress made on Norfolk Family Dollar location

A representative for the group managing the property tells 13News Now they expect to return the space to Family Dollar in December, after a year of repairs.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s been one year since a Labor Day fire closed the Family Dollar on Church Street.

The store – the last food option in Norfolk’s St. Paul’s area – remains shuttered for now, but soon, there could be new life.

Paul Peck, a representative for the group managing the property, tells 13News Now they are working hard to repair the building, and they expect to return the space to Family Dollar in December.

"It's unfortunate that it's taken this long, but our team are out there diligently working," said Peck, speaking on behalf of 720 Church St., LLC.

Peck said he's been disappointed with the pace of the process, citing patience with insurance and an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Fire investigators believe someone may have intentionally set the fire.

"As a community member, it breaks my heart that a food desert exists but I'm going to do everything I can," said Peck, who praised the efforts of local partners.

He specifically mentioned the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Since the fire, the organization has worked to fill the gap, including distributing food to hundreds of residents on multiple occasions and placing a mobile food pantry in the area

“Literally, that community is right next door to the Foodbank,” said foodbank CEO Christopher Tan.

Tan told 13News Now the area has been a food desert since the Save-A-Lot next door shuttered in 2020, adding to 11% of people in the region facing food insecurity.

“If the Family Dollar is the only source of food within two square miles of your house, you’re already in a food desert.”

For one day back in June, Mechele Hairston’s non-profit “Impact Virginia” transformed this now-empty parking lot into a resource hub for people in the community.

“We just feel that St. Paul’s quadrant community deserves access to nutritious food,” said Hairston.

She’s one of many local advocates hoping for the return of a fresh food option in the already underserved area.

“I understand there’s a process of course, but we hope to see a grocery store come sometime soon," she said.