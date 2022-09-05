Norfolk Fire-Rescue doubles down on physical, mental health training

They'll be learning about nutrition, strength training, sleep tips and stress management.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is doubling down on wellness and mental health.

From May 9 through May 13, the department will undertake a five-day training with a company that specializes in improving public servants' physical and mental health.

It's an appropriate time -- May is Mental Health Awareness month.

The company running the training, O2X Human Performance, was founded by a former Navy SEAL. It offers lessons to the military, federal agencies and public safety groups like fire departments.

"As tactical athletes, first responders risk their lives daily to keep their communities safe," an O2X spokesman wrote. "They endure physical and, more importantly, mental stress throughout their careers. As a result, it’s become critical that they train their bodies properly to stay healthy, but also maintain their mental health."

Norfolk Fire-Rescue Chief John DiBacco said the department was committed to helping its members live healthy lifestyles.

"More than ever, Norfolk Fire-Rescue recognizes the value of making both physical and mental health a top priority for our members," he wrote.