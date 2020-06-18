Norfolk grocery store's closing creates another food desert

For about 4,200 residents, the Save-A-Lot is the only accessible fresh food option. Without it, the next closest grocery store is about a half-mile away.

NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk fixed a food desert in Ocean View, with a Harris Teeter opening in May, 2019.

Now a year later, the city is working to fix another food desert that's about to be created, this time in the St. Paul’s quadrant.

It’s expected to happen this Saturday, when the Save-A-Lot on Church Street closes.

For about 4,200 residents living in three public housing communities, this Save-A-Lot is the only accessible fresh food option. Without it, the next closest grocery store is about a half-mile away.

Norfolk City Councilwoman Angelia Williams Graves said they have talked with other grocery stores and tried to get them to open here, with little luck.

“From a national standpoint it’s like grocery store red lining,” said Graves.

Graves said that means big grocery businesses are not interested in specific neighborhoods. Graves said, “And their ideal clients don’t look like black people.”

She said it’s frustrating to her, so Graves and the city are asking people to come forward with any and all grocery store suggestions and connections.

"Call me." Graves said. "I am more than happy to, you know, refer them to the economic development office and say, 'Guys, make it happen.'"

However, that’s looking for a long term solution. How about getting through this week?

Down the street, the community is helping distribute food to people in need.

The Brightcross organization held a community food giveaway. Several church organizations and Booker T. Washington High School students and volunteered, at 1001 Church Street. It's a six-minute walk from the Save-A-Lot.

Some people only learned about the Save-A-Lot closing while receiving donated supplies.

“That’s why that it’s good they have events like today, they can get things that they need when the grocery store close up,” said resident Peaches Pittman.

Norfolk resident Irvin Harris said, “It’s going to impact a lot of people... a lot of people.”

“So, if you are closing down the store that’s beneficial to the community in need, that’s underprivileged, you’re putting us in a disservice and that’s not fair,” added resident Shenita Perry.

Once the Save-A-Lot leaves, it’ll be 50,000 square-feet of empty space.

The space is not owned by the city, but Graves said they are open to leasing, doing a co-op, or breaking up the space up. She said she’s looking at other ways to help the neighborhood get through the food desert.