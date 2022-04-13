Man seriously hurt in Norfolk hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Norfolk, police said.
Norfolk police said in a tweet that the victim was a pedestrian who was struck in the 1000 block of Monticello Avenue, near St. Paul's Boulevard. He reportedly has life-threatening injuries.
Emergency dispatch said the crash happened around 5:32 p.m. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description at this time. No other information was immediately available.
If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.