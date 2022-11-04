Nightclub owner says pole saved lives in deadly Oceanfront crash

A Virginia Beach man recounts the moment he saw a car almost crash into his business with many customers inside.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators with the Virginia State Police said they are looking into if alcohol or drugs were involved in a deadly crash at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday.

A car slammed into a pole and caught on fire outside Peabody's Nightclub on 21st Street.

The owner of Peabody’s, Brandon Ramsey, said a traffic pole saved his life and others inside the building. He called it a miracle that his business was not hit by the car.

Ramsey said as he looked out the door he saw a car about to crash in front of his business.

A spokeswoman with the Virginia State Police said the driver of the car was 28-year-old Andy Curry from Virginia Beach.

“You can see these lug nuts that are covered by caps. If you come over here, you’ll see those heavy caps are no longer there," said Ramsey showing the damage the traffic pole got after the crash.

Investigators said flying debris hit two people and medics took one to the hospital and another person refused treatment.

“Outside, there were people actually on the Bunker’s patio that just walked inside 10 seconds before," said Ramsey.

A Virginia State Police trooper said they saw Curry driving more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 264 heading to the Oceanfront.

Troopers tried to pull him over but said when Curry started driving towards the Oceanfront, troopers turned off their emergency lights. They reported Curry hit several cars and then crashed in front of Peabody’s. His car then caught fire.